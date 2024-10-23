KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU Recon Marines Conduct CRRC Training with Philippine, ROK Armed Forces, and JGSDF

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct combat rubber raiding craft training with Philippine Marines and special operations forces coast guardsmen, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|10.20.2024
|10.23.2024 11:05
|B-Roll
|941122
|241020-M-YF186-3001
|DOD_110640553
|00:02:03
|MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
|1
|1
