Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU Recon Marines Conduct CRRC Training with Philippine, ROK Armed Forces, and JGSDF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct combat rubber raiding craft training with Philippine Marines and special operations forces coast guardsmen, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Republic of Korea special reconnaissance Marines during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941122
    VIRIN: 241020-M-YF186-3001
    Filename: DOD_110640553
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8 B-Roll: 15th MEU Recon Marines Conduct CRRC Training with Philippine, ROK Armed Forces, and JGSDF, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download