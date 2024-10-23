U.S. Army soldiers display combat vehicles in Johvi, Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chandler Higgins, a platoon leader assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting Task Force Pegasus, talks about a static display held in Johvi, Estonia, Oct. 20, 2024. The static display featured a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, and a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, alongside Estonian and NATO partner troops to showcase their camaraderie and unityThe 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue strengthening the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)