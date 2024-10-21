Ronin Warriors: 10th Support Group – Powering the Pacific

The 10th Support Group is crucial to the U.S. Army's ability to deploy and sustain forces across the Indo-Pacific region rapidly. In this video, you'll meet Team 10, the Ronin warriors, who embody a winning spirit that ensures mission success. From sustainment operations to building relationships with Japan, they work with soldiers, civilians, and contractors to provide vital support. Team 10 thrives on adaptability and honor, standing ready to help U.S. forces fight and win while respecting and embracing Japan's unique beauty and culture.
