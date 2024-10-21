Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Your MRF-SEA Pt. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter interviews U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines, Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and members of the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection for “Meet Your MRF-SEA” at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. “Meet Your MRF-SEA” is a social media product highlighting service members a part of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 02:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941084
    VIRIN: 241020-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110639833
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your MRF-SEA Pt. 1, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Philippines
    MRFSEA
    KAMANDAG8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download