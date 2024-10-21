U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter interviews U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines, Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and members of the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection for “Meet Your MRF-SEA” at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. “Meet Your MRF-SEA” is a social media product highlighting service members a part of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 02:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941084
|VIRIN:
|241020-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639833
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your MRF-SEA Pt. 1, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.