U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a rocket pod onto a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 01:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941082
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-MQ870-2021
|Filename:
|DOD_110639809
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KS 25 | U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Load Pod in HIMARS, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.