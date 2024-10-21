Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Load Pod in HIMARS

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a rocket pod onto a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in preparation for exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 21, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941082
    VIRIN: 241021-M-MQ870-2021
    Filename: DOD_110639809
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Load Pod in HIMARS, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

