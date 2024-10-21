U.S. Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing simulated protecting a forward operating location from hostile protestors during Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2024, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This exercise assessed the Wing’s base defense and emergency response capabilities, and provided Ready Airmen Training opportunites to ensure members are prepared to rapidly respond to contingencies and disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941066
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639304
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin 2024, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
