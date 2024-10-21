Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing simulated protecting a forward operating location from hostile protestors during Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2024, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This exercise assessed the Wing’s base defense and emergency response capabilities, and provided Ready Airmen Training opportunites to ensure members are prepared to rapidly respond to contingencies and disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 17:52
    Location: US

    Grand Forks AFB
    Exercise
    North Dakota
    Training
    319th RW

