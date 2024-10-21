Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing simulated protecting a forward operating location from hostile protestors during Combat Readiness Exercise Agile Griffin Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2024, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This exercise assessed the Wing’s base defense and emergency response capabilities, and provided Ready Airmen Training opportunites to ensure members are prepared to rapidly respond to contingencies and disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)