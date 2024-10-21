Green Pond native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Regina Smoke, from Green Pond, South Carolina, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941028
|VIRIN:
|281022-A-LP731-9007
|Filename:
|DOD_110638640
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|GREEN POND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
