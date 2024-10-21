Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Pond native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Regina Smoke, from Green Pond, South Carolina, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941028
    VIRIN: 281022-A-LP731-9007
    Filename: DOD_110638640
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: GREEN POND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Pond native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Mcnair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download