Dutch Marines participate in an MTVR Course

Dutch Marines with the 2nd Marine Combat Group, Dutch Marine Corps, Royal Dutch Navy, drive U.S. Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements during an MTVR course at Range 705, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 19, 2024. The Dutch Marine Corps visited The Combat Center to integrate U.S. Marine Corps training tactics and protocols into their own, creating unified standards and strengthening bonds between the U.S. and Dutch Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)