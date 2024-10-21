Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Marines participate in an MTVR Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Dutch Marines with the 2nd Marine Combat Group, Dutch Marine Corps, Royal Dutch Navy, drive U.S. Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements during an MTVR course at Range 705, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 19, 2024. The Dutch Marine Corps visited The Combat Center to integrate U.S. Marine Corps training tactics and protocols into their own, creating unified standards and strengthening bonds between the U.S. and Dutch Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941027
    VIRIN: 240919-M-PG000-2001
    Filename: DOD_110638636
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    1st MLG, Foreign Service, 7 Ton, Royal Netherland Navy, USMCNews, Netherlands Marine Corps

