    2024 Air Force Spark Tank Finalist - AFRL's J.D. Bales

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Spark Tank competition identifies, supports and celebrates high-performing Department of the Air Force innovators who submit and rally around ideas. J.D. Bales from the Air Force Research Laboratory was selected as a finalist for his flight-line resupply idea. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OHIO, US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    CRI
    2024
    Spark Tank

