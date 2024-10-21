The Spark Tank competition identifies, supports and celebrates high-performing Department of the Air Force innovators who submit and rally around ideas. J.D. Bales from the Air Force Research Laboratory was selected as a finalist for his flight-line resupply idea. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941021
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-F3963-1001
|PIN:
|244009
|Filename:
|DOD_110638526
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Air Force Spark Tank Finalist - AFRL's J.D. Bales, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.