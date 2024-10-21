Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tres Kolos 24 Day 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SAVANETA, ARUBA

    10.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a sand movement, fire and maneuver course, and an amphibious crossing as part of training exercise Tres Kolos 24, on Camp Savaneta, Aruba, Oct. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines with 2/2 conducted a deployment for training to Aruba to conduct small-unit training while building camaraderie with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, a NATO ally and routine training partner.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941006
    VIRIN: 241018-M-FL591-1002
    Filename: DOD_110638330
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: CAMP SAVANETA, AW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tres Kolos 24 Day 5, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc, dutch marines, 2d mardiv, infantry, competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download