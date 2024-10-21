Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps SGT Tawanya Norwood - Hometown News (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tawanya Norwood, a native of Miami, Florida, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington D.C. Norwood is a media operations noncommissioned officer responsible for helping with the communication between the inauguration team and national media. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940998
    VIRIN: 241015-A-RE711-9372
    Filename: DOD_110638245
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps SGT Tawanya Norwood - Hometown News (B-roll), by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Norwood
    D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download