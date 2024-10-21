U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tawanya Norwood, a native of Miami, Florida, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington D.C. Norwood is a media operations noncommissioned officer responsible for helping with the communication between the inauguration team and national media. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940997
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-RE711-9372
|Filename:
|DOD_110638244
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps SGT Tawanya Norwood - Hometown News (clean), by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
