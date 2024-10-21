Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: October 4, 2024

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. and allies gathered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

    U.S. Airmen and allies conducted Bomber Task Force 24-3 in RAF Fairford, England

    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940991
    VIRIN: 241004-D-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110638171
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    TAGS

    AFN
    ^8th Medical Command
    SETAF-AF
    EUROPEREPORT

