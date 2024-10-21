Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 21 October 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's National Disability Employment Awareness Month session, and they discuss the upcoming State of Keesler Morning Call with the Coast Chamber of Commerce. They also discuss Halloween Safety tips, the call for volunteers for events at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, and the importance of donating blood at the Keesler Blood Donor Center.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 09:39
    MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, Keesler News 21 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

