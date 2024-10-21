Keesler News 21 October 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's National Disability Employment Awareness Month session, and they discuss the upcoming State of Keesler Morning Call with the Coast Chamber of Commerce. They also discuss Halloween Safety tips, the call for volunteers for events at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, and the importance of donating blood at the Keesler Blood Donor Center.