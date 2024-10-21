A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's National Disability Employment Awareness Month session, and they discuss the upcoming State of Keesler Morning Call with the Coast Chamber of Commerce. They also discuss Halloween Safety tips, the call for volunteers for events at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, and the importance of donating blood at the Keesler Blood Donor Center.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|940982
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-PI774-6961
|Filename:
|DOD_110637742
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 21 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
