    2024 Spouse flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade host a Spouse Lift event for spouses of the brigade’s Soldiers, Oct. 19, 2024. Spouses were given tours of the brigade’s flight facilities and flights in CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as a token of appreciation for their support. The event was held at the brigade’s flight facilities at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap and Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Johnstown. Participants at Fort Indiantown Gap were given flights around the greater Harrisburg, Hershey and Blue Mountain area. Participants at Johnstown were given flights around the scenic Laurel Highlands of the Alleghenies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940973
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-PS821-6519
    Filename: DOD_110637583
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    Military Spouses
    Military Spouse Appreciation

