2024 Spouse flight

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade host a Spouse Lift event for spouses of the brigade’s Soldiers, Oct. 19, 2024. Spouses were given tours of the brigade’s flight facilities and flights in CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as a token of appreciation for their support. The event was held at the brigade’s flight facilities at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap and Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Johnstown. Participants at Fort Indiantown Gap were given flights around the greater Harrisburg, Hershey and Blue Mountain area. Participants at Johnstown were given flights around the scenic Laurel Highlands of the Alleghenies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)
