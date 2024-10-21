Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: Oct. 18, 2024

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. and allies conclude exercise Ramstein Flag 24 concludes in Greece.

    Southern European Task Force, Africa explains the importance of their African medical readiness exercises in Washington D.C.

    (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 06:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940964
    VIRIN: 241017-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637474
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report: Oct. 18, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFN Europe Report
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

