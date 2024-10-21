U.S Army Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company Soldiers conduct a field training exercise at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15-18, 2024. The exercise allowed Soldiers to hone basic soldier knowledge and skills in a culmination of events, such as land navigation, patrol lanes, and weapons qualification. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Teo)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 05:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940962
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-EM935-2501
|Filename:
|DOD_110637449
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG HHC conducts field training exercise, by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
