    USAG HHC conducts field training exercise

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S Army Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company Soldiers conduct a field training exercise at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15-18, 2024. The exercise allowed Soldiers to hone basic soldier knowledge and skills in a culmination of events, such as land navigation, patrol lanes, and weapons qualification. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Teo)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940962
    VIRIN: 241018-A-EM935-2501
    Filename: DOD_110637449
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR

    This work, USAG HHC conducts field training exercise, by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    Camp Casey
    Land Navigation
    IMCOM-Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

