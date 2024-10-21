MG Samuelsen's Speech at 108th Training Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen spoke at the 108th Training Command’s Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum Parade Field, Fort Moore, Georgia on October 20, 2024.



Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, was the host.



Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah G. Mooso, a Destin, Florida resident, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger, a Fort Walton Beach, Florida resident.



Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, an Atlanta, Georgia resident, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, a Milton, Wisconsin resident.