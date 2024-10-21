Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LG Harter Speaks at 108th Training Command Ceremony

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, spoke at the 108th Training Command’s Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum Parade Field, Fort Moore, Georgia on October 20, 2024.

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, was the host.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah G. Mooso, a Destin, Florida resident, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger, a Fort Walton Beach, Florida resident.

    Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, an Atlanta, Georgia resident, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, a Milton, Wisconsin resident.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940944
    VIRIN: 241020-A-ZG886-1836
    Filename: DOD_110636920
    Length: 00:14:00
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Robert Harter, USARC, U.S. Army Reserve, Chief of Army Reserve

