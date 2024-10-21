Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives a warmhearted speech at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 18:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|940935
|Filename:
|DOD_110636648
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Austin Makes Heartfelt Statement During Ukraine Defense Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.