    DDay80 Carentan March

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Veterans, dignitaries and Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) took part in a parade through the town of Carentan, France on June 8, 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of the area during World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940933
    VIRIN: 240608-A-KQ181-6830
    Filename: DOD_110636453
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    This work, DDay80 Carentan March, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans
    Carentan
    XVIII ABC
    DDay 80
    101st (AASLT)

