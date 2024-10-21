DDay80 Carentan March

Veterans, dignitaries and Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) took part in a parade through the town of Carentan, France on June 8, 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of the area during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940933
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-KQ181-6830
|Filename:
|DOD_110636453
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
