Broll from a Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP) event held at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Glen Burnie, MD, 55th Sustainment BDE.
Shots include reservists getting shots, vaccinations, height, weight, eye test, hearing exam, dental exam, dental xray, blood pressure, exterior shots of building, U.S. flag waving.
Interview with SFC Gwendolyn Jacksonedwards
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940900
|VIRIN:
|231021-O-XH734-6990
|Filename:
|DOD_110635706
|Length:
|00:15:29
|Location:
|GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Health Readiness Program (RHRP) BROLL Package, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.