I MEF Summer Series 2024

From March to September 2024, thousands of I Marine Expeditionary Force Marines and Sailors deployed west of the International Date Line, completing a series of exercises designed to strengthen partnerships, maintain peace and support the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. From the Philippines to Australia and from Palau to Indonesia, I MEF incorporated emerging technologies and advanced concepts to deliver a highly responsive force, bolstering regional defense capabilities and reinforcing allied relationships. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)