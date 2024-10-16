4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Front Range Partnership Video 2024

The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson build and maintain combat-ready expeditionary forces necessary to fight and win in complex environments as members of a Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational team or as a Mission; provide first-class support to Command Element Soldiers, Civilians, and Families; and enable unified action with community, state, and interagency partners to accomplish all assigned missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940874
|VIRIN:
|241021-O-UR003-6734
|Filename:
|DOD_110635284
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.