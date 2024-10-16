Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Participates in 4th Infantry Division Hosted E3B Qualifications in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division participates in 4th Infantry Division hosted Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Medical Badge (E3B) qualifications near Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, Oct. 6 to Oct. 18, 2024. The E3B qualifications combined the three badges into one mass event as of 2021, and it is the first time this event has been held in Poland since its revision. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940868
    VIRIN: 241018-A-LB971-7253
    Filename: DOD_110635217
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Participates in 4th Infantry Division Hosted E3B Qualifications in Poland, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    First Team
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

