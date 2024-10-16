Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free Self-Defense Class

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Camp Zama's Army Community Service hosted a free self-defense class Oct. 18 to teach community members basic skills for how to protect themselves.

    #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 00:55
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    ACS
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

