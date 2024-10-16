Kunsan Air Base celebrates Hispanic heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a closing ceremony to celebrate Hispanic heritage month on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. The event was put on by the Hispanic Organization of Latin America, or HOLA, and included dance competitions as well as food from various Hispanic countries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).