    Kunsan Air Base celebrates Hispanic heritage Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a closing ceremony to celebrate Hispanic heritage month on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. The event was put on by the Hispanic Organization of Latin America, or HOLA, and included dance competitions as well as food from various Hispanic countries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 00:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 940826
    VIRIN: 241015-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110634582
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Wolfpack
    HispanicHeritageMonth
    Hola
    8thFighterWing

