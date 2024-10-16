U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a closing ceremony to celebrate Hispanic heritage month on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. The event was put on by the Hispanic Organization of Latin America, or HOLA, and included dance competitions as well as food from various Hispanic countries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 00:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|940826
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110634582
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Air Base celebrates Hispanic heritage Month, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.