    1-502nd Infantry Battalion assist Charles D. Owen Middle School

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-502nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) utilize the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) to remove debris from Charles D. Owen Middle School Baseball Field in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2024. As part of the homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940816
    VIRIN: 241020-A-CN766-4024
    Filename: DOD_110634344
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-502nd Infantry Battalion assist Charles D. Owen Middle School, by SGT Dominic Acuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    24DODHURRICANE

