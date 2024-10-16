1-502nd Infantry Battalion assist Charles D. Owen Middle School

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-502nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) utilize the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) to remove debris from Charles D. Owen Middle School Baseball Field in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2024. As part of the homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dominic Acuna)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940816
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-CN766-4024
|Filename:
|DOD_110634344
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
