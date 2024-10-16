Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone Aerial System Operator Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with RQ-28 short range reconnaissance quadcopters during a field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. Instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute led the training, where Soldiers gained the most up-to-date knowledge and readiness with these drones. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940807
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-JA962-1034
    Filename: DOD_110634033
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Aerial System Operator Training, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    1st Battalion
    Drone
    166th Regiment Regional Training Institute
    RQ-28A quadcopters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download