JRTC 24-11 Chinook MILES gear install

U.S. Army helicopter and aircraft structural repair Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), install multiple integrated laser engagement system (MILES) gear and perform routine checks on a CH-47 Chinook during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 15, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)