    USACE responds to Hurricane Milton 2024

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Hurricane Milton Response 24, USACE, Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman provides a brief overview of progress the Hurricane Milton Response 24 team. An Emergency Management Field Office (EFO) has been set up in Sarasota, Florida to provide assistance with the Blue Roof Mission. he U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District has been tasked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs.
    peration Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners. The counties currently identified for the program include: Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia Counties.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940791
    VIRIN: 241018-A-BO243-2113
    Filename: DOD_110633939
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE responds to Hurricane Milton 2024, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Milton24
    Hurricane Milton 24

