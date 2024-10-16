USACE responds to Hurricane Milton 2024

Hurricane Milton Response 24, USACE, Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman provides a brief overview of progress the Hurricane Milton Response 24 team. An Emergency Management Field Office (EFO) has been set up in Sarasota, Florida to provide assistance with the Blue Roof Mission. he U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District has been tasked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs.
peration Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners. The counties currently identified for the program include: Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia Counties.
