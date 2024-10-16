Reel: U.S., Philippine Marines load MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia; 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force; and III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, load palletized supplies in to U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey’s attached to the 15th MEU at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit executing a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I Marine Expeditionary Force presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)