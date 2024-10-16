Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 from tug after loss of steering off the coast of Washington

    LA PUSH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound watchstanders communicate with a vessel in distress during a search and rescue case off the coast of La Push, Washington, October 18, 2024. The Coast Guard rescued five people from the 130-foot commercial tug Luther after it lost steering 10 miles from shore while towing a cement barge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 18:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940780
    VIRIN: 241018-G-HT254-1576
    Filename: DOD_110633519
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: LA PUSH, WASHINGTON, US

    SAR
    Pacific Northwest
    heavy weather

