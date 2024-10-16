Coast Guard rescues 5 from tug after loss of steering off the coast of Washington

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound watchstanders communicate with a vessel in distress during a search and rescue case off the coast of La Push, Washington, October 18, 2024. The Coast Guard rescued five people from the 130-foot commercial tug Luther after it lost steering 10 miles from shore while towing a cement barge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
