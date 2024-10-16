U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute into Bridge Day

Point of video from Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres as he flies with Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller for an advanced parachute maneuver at Bridge Day on 19 October 2024. The jump was part a demo performed during the Bridge Day events at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, W. Va. by the U.S. Army Parachute Team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres)
|10.19.2024
|10.19.2024 19:12
|B-Roll
|940778
|241019-A-id671-8998
|DOD_110633512
|00:04:23
|FAYETTEVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|2
|2
