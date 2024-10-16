Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    643rd RSG Iron Chef 24

    WHITEHALL, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Soldiers of the 643rd Regional Support Group Field Feeding Teams compete in a cooking competition called "Iron Chef 24". This competition is meant to bolster espirit de corps while maintaining readiness amongst the units.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 18:01
    VIRIN: 240914-A-AJ198-9121
    Location: WHITEHALL, OHIO, US

    chef
    Cooking challenge
    643rd

