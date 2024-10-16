Soldiers of the 643rd Regional Support Group Field Feeding Teams compete in a cooking competition called "Iron Chef 24". This competition is meant to bolster espirit de corps while maintaining readiness amongst the units.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 18:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940775
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-AJ198-9121
|Filename:
|DOD_110633502
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WHITEHALL, OHIO, US
This work, 643rd RSG Iron Chef 24, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS
