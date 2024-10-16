Truck Crosses River Due to Bridge Destroyed by Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A severely damaged bridge over the North Fork of the Catawba River in Marion, North Carolina, is shown following Hurricane Helene, October 19, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams are assessing the damage as part of preparations to install temporary water waste facilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Travis England)