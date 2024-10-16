U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. L. Reyn Mann, Louisville District Commander and debris commander for the Hurricane Helene recovery mission provides an overview of the debris mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 02:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940763
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-PA223-5681
|Filename:
|DOD_110632895
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Louisville District assists North Carolina counties with debris mission, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.