    USACE Louisville District assists North Carolina counties with debris mission

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. L. Reyn Mann, Louisville District Commander and debris commander for the Hurricane Helene recovery mission provides an overview of the debris mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 02:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940763
    VIRIN: 241019-A-PA223-5681
    Filename: DOD_110632895
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Louisville District assists North Carolina counties with debris mission, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    helene24
    hurricanehelene24
    heleneUSACE

