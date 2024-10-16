2\25 Echo Company Fire and Move Exercise

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, perform a fire and move weapons exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 19, 2024. The exercise is a part of a new Marine Corps training standard called the Infantry Marksmanship Training Program that aims to improve Marines lethality in combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Du-Marc E. Mills)
|10.18.2024
|10.19.2024 15:36
|B-Roll
|940759
|241018-Z-AS496-8633
|DOD_110632735
|00:02:06
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
