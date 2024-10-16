In this video series U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra, 11th Delta Operations Squadron range operator, tells us about the dish she will cook and her time in the Space Force at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 2, 2024. This video was made using video equipment and using adobe premier to edit. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez and Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 17:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|940740
|VIRIN:
|241002-X-IL270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110632537
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Cookin'? with Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra, by SSgt Jaime Sanchez and SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.