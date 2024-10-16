What's Cookin'? with Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video series U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra, 11th Delta Operations Squadron range operator, tells us about the dish she will cook and her time in the Space Force at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 2, 2024. This video was made using video equipment and using adobe premier to edit. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez and Senior Airman Justin Todd)