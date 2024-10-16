Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Cookin'? with Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez and Senior Airman Justin Todd

    Space Base Delta 1

    In this video series U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra, 11th Delta Operations Squadron range operator, tells us about the dish she will cook and her time in the Space Force at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 2, 2024. This video was made using video equipment and using adobe premier to edit. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez and Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 940740
    VIRIN: 241002-X-IL270-1001
    Filename: DOD_110632537
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Cookin'? with Spc. 4 Lina Rivera Parra, by SSgt Jaime Sanchez and SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Space Training and Readiness Command

