    354th LRS POL conducts hot pits

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct hot pit operations on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. Hot pits are a special fuel operation where aircraft are refueled mid sortie to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th LRS POL conducts hot pits, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    354th LRS, POL, Eielson, Alaska, hot pits

