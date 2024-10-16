U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct hot pit operations on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. Hot pits are a special fuel operation where aircraft are refueled mid sortie to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940731
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-CJ259-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110632307
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th LRS POL conducts hot pits, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.