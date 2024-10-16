Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Air Force Women's Bastketball Team Post Game Win Interviews

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and employees from across the force give post game win interviews at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2024. The All-Air Force Women's Basketball Team played against the Richmond Roadrunners with a final score of 81-58, in preparation of the All-Armed Forces Women's Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940730
    VIRIN: 240928-F-QI804-1003
    Filename: DOD_110632302
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Basketball
    JBLE
    All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team

