    Saluting on the Battleship North Carolina 2024

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    Service members stationed in North Carolina render a salute on the Battleship North Carolina. The group is led by Col. Russell Henry, Commander for the 596th Transportation Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 596th Transportation Brigade. In between the commander and command sergeant major is World War II Veteran Louis Bourgault who served in the Pacific Theater.
    TV Stations-- An example of a lower third could be "Service members stationed in North Carolina"
    If you have a second line for location it could be: USS North Carolina in Wilmington, NC
    This video is great for bumping in and out of commercial breaks.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 940725
    VIRIN: 241016-O-JX514-3371
    Filename: DOD_110632187
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    NFL
    salute
    SDDC
    USS North Carolina
    Russell Henry
    Blair Pierce

