Service members stationed in North Carolina render a salute on the Battleship North Carolina. The group is led by Col. Russell Henry, Commander for the 596th Transportation Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 596th Transportation Brigade. In between the commander and command sergeant major is World War II Veteran Louis Bourgault who served in the Pacific Theater.
TV Stations-- An example of a lower third could be "Service members stationed in North Carolina"
If you have a second line for location it could be: USS North Carolina in Wilmington, NC
This video is great for bumping in and out of commercial breaks.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 15:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|940725
|VIRIN:
|241016-O-JX514-3371
|Filename:
|DOD_110632187
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saluting on the Battleship North Carolina 2024, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
