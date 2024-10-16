Saluting on the Battleship North Carolina 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members stationed in North Carolina render a salute on the Battleship North Carolina. The group is led by Col. Russell Henry, Commander for the 596th Transportation Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 596th Transportation Brigade. In between the commander and command sergeant major is World War II Veteran Louis Bourgault who served in the Pacific Theater.

TV Stations-- An example of a lower third could be "Service members stationed in North Carolina"

If you have a second line for location it could be: USS North Carolina in Wilmington, NC

This video is great for bumping in and out of commercial breaks.