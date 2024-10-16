Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams join forces following Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Teams St. Petersburg, Charleston, Venice, Dulac, Morgan City, and Georgetown joined forces to verify and repair critical aids to navigation following Hurricane Milton on the west coast of Florida, Oct 16, 2024.



With more than 1,300 aids to navigation across Florida’s Gulf Coast, ranging from Fort Myers to Cedar Key, this joint-unit mission is critical to ensuring the navigable waterways under the Captain of the Port of St. Petersburg are safe for mariners and commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video)