    Coast Guard Navigation Center modernizes Local Notice to Mariners, Light Lists

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) is scheduled to transition from the legacy, PDF-style format for Local Notice to Mariners and Light Lists to a new digital, interactive user interface beginning Oct. 21, 2024. This transition is part of an effort to modernize and improve the overall user experience for all mariners, enhance maritime safety, improve accessibility and increase efficiency through daily updates, geospatial visualization and enhanced digital access. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Navigation
    USCG
    NAVCEN
    Atlantic Area
    Local Notice to Mariners
    Light Lists

