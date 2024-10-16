Coast Guard Navigation Center modernizes Local Notice to Mariners, Light Lists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) is scheduled to transition from the legacy, PDF-style format for Local Notice to Mariners and Light Lists to a new digital, interactive user interface beginning Oct. 21, 2024. This transition is part of an effort to modernize and improve the overall user experience for all mariners, enhance maritime safety, improve accessibility and increase efficiency through daily updates, geospatial visualization and enhanced digital access. (U.S. Coast Guard video)