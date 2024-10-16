video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 126th Intelligence Squadron support and train Airmen and Guardians of the 213th Space Warning Squadron at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, on June 21, 2024, as part of the Polar Surge partnership. The joint effort between the 178th Wing and 213th provides space surveillance data to the NORAD Space Control Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Colin Simpson)