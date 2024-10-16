Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polar Surge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 126th Intelligence Squadron support and train Airmen and Guardians of the 213th Space Warning Squadron at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, on June 21, 2024, as part of the Polar Surge partnership. The joint effort between the 178th Wing and 213th provides space surveillance data to the NORAD Space Control Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Colin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940704
    VIRIN: 240621-F-YT970-9229
    Filename: DOD_110631922
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Ohio
    National Guard
    178th
    Space Force
    Polar Surge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download