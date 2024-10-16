Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Museum Tour: Space Gallery

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    When the skies no longer the limit where else can you go? Space!

    Follow AFRL historian Jeff Duford as he covers our past and present histories surrounding space-based technologies within the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940694
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EG995-4616
    Filename: DOD_110631424
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: US

    space
    AFRL
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFRLHistory

