    AFRL Museum Tour: Global Reach Gallery

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL's had a "global reach" for much of its history and nowhere else is that more present than the gallery of the same name within the National Museum of the United States Air Force!

    Learn more about early vertical take-off craft, pulse detonation engines and more courtesy of AFRL historian Jeff Duford.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940693
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EG995-5030
    Filename: DOD_110631393
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFRLHistory

