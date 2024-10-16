Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Museum Tour: World War Two Gallery

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Banking of the Early Flight tour comes the Second World War gallery - brining a number of innovations courtesy of our predecessor labs, sister services, allies and beyond.

    Learn more about improvements to high flying bomber operations, the Norden Bombsight, radar in air warfare and more alongside AFRL historian Jeff Duford within the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    World War II
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFRLHistory

