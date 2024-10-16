AFRL Museum Tour: Early Years Gallery

On December 17th, 1903 - Orville and Wilbur Wright proved that heavier-than-air flight isn't just possible - it's the future.
Walk alongside AFRL historian Jeff Duford as he covers early aviation history through the artifacts within the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 12:47
|Video Productions
|940690
|241018-F-EG995-7791
|DOD_110631343
|00:25:44
|US
|0
|0
