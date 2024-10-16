Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Social Media Handbook: Hatch Act and DoD 1344.10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Wideman  

    U.S. Navy           

    A brief overview for Sailors and civilian government employees, offering guidance on DoD Directive 1344.10 and the Hatch Act. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan M. Wideman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 940683
    VIRIN: 241018-N-CE729-1004
    Filename: DOD_110631303
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Handbook: Hatch Act and DoD 1344.10, by PO2 Jonathan Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NavySM2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download