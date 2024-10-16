A brief overview for Sailors and civilian government employees, offering guidance on DoD Directive 1344.10 and the Hatch Act. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan M. Wideman)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 12:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|940683
|VIRIN:
|241018-N-CE729-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110631303
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Social Media Handbook: Hatch Act and DoD 1344.10, by PO2 Jonathan Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.